Franklin Resources Inc. Maintains Position in AXT Inc (AXTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,881 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of AXT worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 63.0% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) opened at 5.65 on Friday. AXT Inc has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.25.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. AXT had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on AXT in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AXT from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

About AXT

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

