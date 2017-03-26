Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,364,595 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,945,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364,595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.71% of Oracle worth $1,113,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm earned $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.92 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $1,454,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $146,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,704.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172,401 shares of company stock valued at $234,375,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

