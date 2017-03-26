Forward View Reaffirms Hold Rating for Nike Inc (NKE)

Forward View reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Sunday. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded Nike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.31 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC Holdings plc set a $64.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.46.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 56.36 on Friday. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,092,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Nike by 16.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 130,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. PacWest Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Nike by 4.1% in the third quarter. PacWest Financial Management Inc now owns 27,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 381,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

