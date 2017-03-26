Fmr LLC Takes Position in Resolute Energy Corp (REN)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 813,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,000. Fmr LLC owned 5.32% of Resolute Energy Corp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corp during the third quarter worth $112,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corp by 125.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Scoria Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corp during the third quarter worth $652,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corp during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) opened at 37.06 on Friday. Resolute Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The stock’s market cap is $807.20 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resolute Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Energy Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Resolute Energy Corp to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Energy Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

In other Resolute Energy Corp news, insider James A. Tuell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $247,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hultquist bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,054,920 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Resolute Energy Corp

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its properties are Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field), and the Permian Basin in Texas and southeast New Mexico (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties).

