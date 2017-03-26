Fmr LLC Sells 83,500 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.30% of Medpace Holdings worth $33,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings during the third quarter worth $130,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings during the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings during the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings during the third quarter worth $646,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) opened at 26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.73. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Medpace Holdings’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price target on shares of Medpace Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Medpace Holdings

Medpace Holdings, Inc is a clinical contract research organization. The Company provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company’s drug development services focus on full service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support.

