Fmr LLC Sells 782,375 Shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASX)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (NYSE:ASX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,375 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.45% of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering worth $34,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 6.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,367,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 2,445,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 107,281 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 159.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 510,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 313,639 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,343,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,671,000 after buying an additional 295,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering during the third quarter worth $166,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (NYSE:ASX) opened at 6.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc is a provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company offers a range of semiconductors packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s segments include Packaging, Testing, EMS and Others. The Company provides services in packaging bare semiconductors into finished semiconductors with a range of electrical and thermal characteristics, as well as testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing services.

