Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,865 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.91% of Manhattan Associates worth $33,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 398.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) opened at 49.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $68.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm earned $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

