Fmr LLC Has $34,401,000 Stake in China Lodging Group, Ltd (HTHT)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in China Lodging Group, Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.96% of China Lodging Group worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of China Lodging Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 518,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of China Lodging Group during the third quarter worth $1,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of China Lodging Group by 904.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 244,397 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of China Lodging Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,240,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after buying an additional 93,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its position in shares of China Lodging Group by 34.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 870,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 222,292 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Lodging Group, Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) opened at 64.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. China Lodging Group, Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

China Lodging Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. China Lodging Group had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that China Lodging Group, Ltd will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Lodging Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on China Lodging Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised China Lodging Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

China Lodging Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a multi-brand hotel group in China with leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, the Company directly operates hotels located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers the Company appoints and collects fees from franchisees.

