Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Bankrate Inc (RATE)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,861 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.49% of Bankrate worth $34,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bankrate by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,154,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after buying an additional 220,853 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Bankrate by 40.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bankrate by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,588,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bankrate by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 153,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bankrate by 192.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 474,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 311,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) opened at 9.60 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $844.20 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Bankrate Inc has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Bankrate had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business earned $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bankrate Inc will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

RATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Bankrate in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bankrate in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bankrate in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankrate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bankrate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

In other news, SVP James Gilmartin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Barnhart sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $122,998.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,293.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankrate Company Profile

Bankrate, Inc (Bankrate) is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories.

