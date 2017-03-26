Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:FSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Flexible Solutions International to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:FSI) opened at 1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSI. TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc develops, manufactures and markets specialty chemicals, which slow the evaporation of water. The Company operates through two segments: Energy and water conservation products (EWCP), and Biodegradable polymers (BCPAs). The Company’s Energy and water conservation products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket, which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket, which is designed to be used in still or slow moving drinking water sources.

