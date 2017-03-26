First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Receives $7.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) opened at 12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $14.61.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Reid bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,409 shares of company stock worth $149,465. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 66.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries.

