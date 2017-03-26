Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Finjan Holdings to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) opened at 1.54 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $35.27 million. Finjan Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/finjan-holdings-inc-fnjn-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

In other news, major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,315,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 61,543 shares of company stock valued at $90,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

