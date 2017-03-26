Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.08% of Triple-S Management Corp. worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTS. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. during the third quarter worth $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) opened at 16.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $403.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Triple-S Management Corp. had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triple-S Management Corp. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triple-S Management Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Triple-S Management Corp.

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

