Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $414,000 Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Federated Investors Inc. PA maintained its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.07% of Revance Therapeutics worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 151,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) opened at 19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The firm’s market cap is $576.12 million. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. The company earned $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28,187.33% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post ($3.62) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 12,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its TransMTS technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through investigational drug product candidates, including DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable.

