Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Receives $53.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $72,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $233,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $2,339,698 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $126,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) opened at 55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.64. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
