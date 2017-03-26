Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5,457,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $129,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 112.14 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Instinet upped their price target on Walt Disney to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $651,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

