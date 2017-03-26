Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q3 2017 Earnings (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp in a research note issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) opened at 3.20 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $175.49 million. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1,058,889.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,294,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 5,294,445 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 69.3% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 107,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the third quarter worth about $621,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arbutus Biopharma Corp Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
