Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp in a research note issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q3 2017 Earnings (ABUS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-arbutus-biopharma-corps-q3-2017-earnings-abus.html.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) opened at 3.20 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $175.49 million. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1,058,889.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,294,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 5,294,445 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 69.3% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 107,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the third quarter worth about $621,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.