Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

EPZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 208.7% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 186,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 126,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/epizyme-inc-epzm-receives-19-00-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) opened at 17.15 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $998.95 million. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1,205.01%. Analysts predict that Epizyme will post ($2.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s segment is the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. It develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases, or HMTs.

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.