Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $311,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) opened at 31.93 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.28. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business earned $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $96,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $502,527.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,186.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States.

