Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 563 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co during the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) opened at 41.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.41. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company earned $200 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.83 million. Simpson Manufacturing Co had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Simpson Manufacturing Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing Co’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/envestnet-asset-management-inc-acquires-563-shares-of-simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems and lateral systems used in light-frame construction. It also offers concrete construction products used for concrete, masonry, steel and for concrete repair, protection and strengthening, including adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools and fiber reinforced materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.