Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Sunoco LP (SUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $175,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) opened at 24.37 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The firm’s market cap is $2.80 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, formerly Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through the Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors.

