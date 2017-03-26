Emancipation Management LLC Has $650,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Emancipation Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Procter & Gamble Co accounts for 1.1% of Emancipation Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Emancipation Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth $292,352,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 71.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,894,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,026,000 after buying an additional 2,465,900 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter worth $105,370,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 38.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,342,000 after buying an additional 1,211,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,814,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,824,000 after buying an additional 1,102,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 90.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. The company has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $92.00.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.43 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

In other Procter & Gamble Co news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $3,364,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,936 shares of company stock worth $35,928,133. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

