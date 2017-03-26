Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELLI. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Vetr cut Ellie Mae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ellie Mae in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Edgar Luce sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $139,474.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,467.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 53,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $5,238,375.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,509 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,702.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,222 shares of company stock worth $14,441,986 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 120.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Shares of Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) opened at 98.14 on Tuesday. Ellie Mae has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 85.34.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company earned $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

