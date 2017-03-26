Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Position Held by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 543,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) opened at 6.52 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $213.01 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Electro Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries supply laser-based manufacturing solutions for industries reliant on microtechnologies. The Company operates through two segments: Component Processing and Micromachining. The Component Processing segment includes interconnect products, semiconductor products and component products.

