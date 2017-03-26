eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Position Maintained by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board held its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of eHealth worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eHealth by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in eHealth by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) opened at 11.04 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $202.66 million. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. eHealth’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post ($1.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/ehealth-inc-ehth-position-maintained-by-public-sector-pension-investment-board.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.