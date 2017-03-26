DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after buying an additional 127,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 961,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 395,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $4,579,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) opened at 32.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $562.73 million. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Cletus Davis sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $118,860.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,705 shares in the company, valued at $492,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

