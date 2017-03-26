DryShips Inc. (DRYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,933 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 8,780,318 shares. Currently, 30.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,109,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Vetr raised shares of DryShips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.41 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) opened at 1.35 on Friday. DryShips has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2,227.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The company’s market capitalization is $118.15 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

About DryShips

DryShips, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels. The Company operates through two segments: the drybulk carrier and the offshore support. Under its drybulk segment, the Company operates as a provider of drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction and agri-food industries.

