Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc (DPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DPRX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Dipexium Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dipexium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 81,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dipexium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DPRX) opened at 1.30 on Tuesday. Dipexium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm’s market cap is $14.45 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company was focused on the development and commercialization of Locilex (pexiganan cream 0.8%). The Company intends to develop and commercialize Locilex either directly or through one or more partnerships. The Company’s subsidiary is Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Ireland, Limited.

