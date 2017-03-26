Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Copart worth $40,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Copart by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,359,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) opened at 61.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm earned $349.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 53,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $3,220,909.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,219.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $998,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

