Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,621 Shares of US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.80% of US Ecology worth $40,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in US Ecology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in US Ecology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in US Ecology by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) opened at 46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. US Ecology Inc has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.67 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,621 Shares of US Ecology Inc (ECOL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-purchases-8621-shares-of-us-ecology-inc-ecol.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on US Ecology in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.