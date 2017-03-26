Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $39,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 256.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 33.47 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.28 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.02 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2,749.31%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,555 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $120,941.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,299.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

