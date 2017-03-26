Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40,989,000 Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco PLC were worth $40,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 15.7% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSEMKT:BTI) opened at 65.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $131.34.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.4771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-40989000-stake-in-british-american-tobacco-plc-bti.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of British American Tobacco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

British American Tobacco PLC Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing cigarettes and other tobacco products. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Company’s brands include Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.