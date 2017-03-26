Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40,652,000 Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $40,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after buying an additional 230,385 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) opened at 90.27 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business earned $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post $4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

In related news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $48,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $386,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

