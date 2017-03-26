Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 121,665 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.37% of First Financial Bankshares worth $40,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,519,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,702,000 after buying an additional 307,544 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,005,000 after buying an additional 221,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after buying an additional 135,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 34.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,641,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) opened at 38.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.32. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm earned $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 12.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 121,665 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-acquires-121665-shares-of-first-financial-bankshares-inc-ffin.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kade Matthews sold 43,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $1,927,613.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,233,289.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,990 shares of company stock valued at $339,948 over the last ninety days. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company conducts commercial banking business. It provides commercial banking services, which include accepting and holding checking, savings and time deposits, making loans, automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds and other customary commercial banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.