Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ:DTEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
DTEGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom AG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Telekom AG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ:DTEGY) opened at 17.42 on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28.
About Deutsche Telekom AG
Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.
