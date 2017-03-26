CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock to $6.50. 718,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 602,378 shares.The stock last traded at $4.19 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 1.41% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s market capitalization is $98.24 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

