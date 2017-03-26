CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 293,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 78.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird cut CVS Health Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on CVS Health Corp in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.67 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded CVS Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.87 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

In other CVS Health Corp news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of CVS Health Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,877,631.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 6,029 shares of CVS Health Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $479,908.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health Corp

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

