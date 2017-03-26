CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CVS Health Corp during the third quarter worth $5,339,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 78.49 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CVS Health Corp’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CVS Health Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.67 target price on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CVS Health Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr cut shares of CVS Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.18 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

In other news, CFO David M. Denton sold 95,618 shares of CVS Health Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $7,714,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of CVS Health Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,895,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

