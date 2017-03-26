CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,358.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 515,686 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $41,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,288,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,127,532,000 after buying an additional 2,372,019 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in CVS Health Corp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 78.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 price target on CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Vetr downgraded CVS Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.51 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,877,631.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,947.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 95,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $7,714,460.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,027.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health Corp

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

