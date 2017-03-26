Credit Agricole S A Sells 339 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 178,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after buying an additional 56,862 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) opened at 56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $63.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses and Wireline Broadband businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

