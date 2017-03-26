Credit Agricole S A Invests $110,000 in Chimera Investment Co. (CIM)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 919,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,554,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) opened at 20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.74. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm earned $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Chimera Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

