Credit Agricole S A Has $118,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 83.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,486,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,077,000 after buying an additional 675,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,334,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 839,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,602,000 after buying an additional 90,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after buying an additional 195,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 161,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) opened at 71.20 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm earned $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post $4.59 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/credit-agricole-s-a-has-118000-stake-in-murphy-usa-inc-musa.html.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, insider Marn K. Cheng sold 4,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $300,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Corrigan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.05 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc (Murphy USA) is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. Its retail stores are located in over 20 states, in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.