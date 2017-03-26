Credit Agricole S A Buys New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 22.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 39.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 203,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 22,789.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 195,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 194,853 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) opened at 11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $766.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s payout ratio is presently 421.05%.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. FBR & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

