Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 8,383 WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,094,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,721,000 after buying an additional 2,847,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,033,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,339,000 after buying an additional 1,109,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,669,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 3,910,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,863,000 after buying an additional 1,110,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,397,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 2,909,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) opened at 12.34 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $4.89 billion. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.41 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 178.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post ($0.58) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

In related news, insider Richard E. Muncrief bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,621.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Lowrie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,714.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

