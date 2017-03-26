Cpcm LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc (V)

Cpcm LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 89.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. Visa Inc has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.82 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Visa from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,361,034.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

