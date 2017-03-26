Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $80,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. AidennLair Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 596.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) opened at 8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $135.08 million. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post ($4.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

