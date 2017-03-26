Community Health Systems (CYH) Bonds Trading 3.5% Higher

An issue of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) debt rose 3.5% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 7.125% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2020. The debt is now trading at $93.75 and was trading at $92.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) opened at 9.54 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm’s market cap is $1.06 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

