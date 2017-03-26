Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Team, Inc. (TISI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Team worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 145.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Team by 7.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 12.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Team by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) opened at 25.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The firm’s market cap is $756.92 million. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.36. Team had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post $1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

