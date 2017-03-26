Comerica Bank Has $1,089,000 Position in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 840.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 67.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) opened at 41.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. Shutterstock Inc has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $65.16.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $130.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, CFO Steven Berns sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $398,992.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc (Shutterstock) is a global provider of creative content and commercial music. The Company’s creative content includes digital imagery, which consists of licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications and video content.

