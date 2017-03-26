Comerica Bank Buys 773 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,911,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,066,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 906.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) opened at 63.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $957.61 million.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.40. Piper Jaffray Companies had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business earned $217.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Jaffray Companies will post $5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Piper Jaffray Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Christine N. Esckilsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $119,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $435,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew S. Duff sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $726,449.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,878 shares in the company, valued at $19,129,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,637 shares of company stock worth $3,258,308. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company, which serves the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The Company provides products and services, including equity and debt capital markets products, financial advisory services, equity and fixed income institutional brokerage, equity and fixed income research, and asset management services.

